Letter: Will we increase state debt to improve education funding?

Editor:

This is a letter to the students of schools affected by Red for Ed. I’d like to suggest a vocabulary word for you; Austerity. Austerity is a verb to describe government financial restraint and accountability.

Your teachers say they need more money to educate you, and they may be correct, I don’t know. I do know that the state government doesn’t have the money educators are demanding.

If the budget increases are approved the state has two ways to fund them; tax increases, which don’t happen overnight, or by incurring more debt, which does happen overnight.

I’m betting they’ll use debt. The fact is, our state is already $16 billion in debt. Debt is the most expensive way to finance spending.

That debt will be paid back with interest, by future taxpayers, and that my friends, is you.

Derek Hofstetter

Camp Verde