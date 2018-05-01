Verde Valley Fair kicks off Wednesday

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Fair kicks off today at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. with rides, live entertainment and a youth pet show at the Large Show Barn.



Adults and seniors get in for just $3 on the first day. Children under 5 get in for free on all days. Be sure to bring a friend on Thursday for Buddy Day from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to get discounted prices.

The Verde Valley Fair has been promoting youth by showcasing talents for 50 years. The Livestock Auction is a culmination of projects of the past year. Projects include, steer, swine, lamb, goats, rabbits, turkeys and poultry. The auction will take place on Saturday, May 5, at the Show Barn.

To become a buyer, register and receive a buyer’s number prior to the auction. Visit http://www.vvfair.com/ to see the full livestock show schedule.

The fair will also feature a variety of continuous free entertainment.

Featured acts will be of entertainers and musicians from all over the Verde Valley.