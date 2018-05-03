CFMD responds to Cottonwood house fire

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of East Cottonwood Drive early Thursday morning, according to a CFMD media release.

"Upon arrival fire personnel found a residential structure with active fire in the southern portion of the structure," the release stated.

The four occupants safely exited the home before fire personnel arrived, according to the release.

"The fire was controlled by firefighters within one hour of their arrival," the release stated. "Fire damage was primarily contained to the bedroom area on the south end of the structure but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the residence rendering the structure uninhabitable."

CMFD was assisted by Verde Valley Fire District, the Verde Valley Ambulance Company and Cottonwood Police Department.

Representatives from APS, Unisource Energy Services and City of Cottonwood Water Utility also responded to ensure utilities in the home were secured.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"The Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department wants to remind you to check your smoke detectors and make sure they are in good working condition," the release stated. "Smoke detector batteries should be changed a minimum of once a year."

For more information please contact Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.

-- Information provided by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department