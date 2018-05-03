Consolidation Quandary: Mabery ... Expense, difficulty of district merger doesn’t make sense

COTTONWOOD – In six months’ time, the Advisory Committee for Consolidation was able to agree on where to meet, and when to meet.
Some even agreed on why to meet.
But in the end, consolidation committee members could not even agree on a closing statement, which is why folks aligned with Cottonwood-Oak Creek provided a summary, as did the Mingus Union contingent.
Reading from his own summary, Committee Chairman Dan Mabery said Tuesday that it “just makes sense” that Cottonwood-Oak Creek salaries could be increased to equalize with Mingus Union, that consolidation “is one way” to make that happen, that “student outcomes could improve” by merging the two districts.
But then, the pregnant pause Mabery referred to as “thunder.”
“What doesn’t make sense is the many laws of Arizona that have made the consolidation expensive and tough to do,” Mabery told his fellow committee members.
“It is incumbent on both school boards to identify, use and maximize any efficiencies available,” said Mabery, who added that consolidation “is probably one” of those ways to be more efficient.
“If there are state laws that limit those efficiencies, we all should work to change those laws,” he said.
Mabery then asked the committee that “if it was agreed on by this committee that the students would have better outcomes because of program coordination, better allocation of funds in the K-8 classroom, better retention of qualified teachers in the K-8 classrooms, all without harming the Mingus Union staff compensation, would not everyone here consolidate their efforts to change the laws that needed to be changed to make that happen?”
“I would hope so,” he said.
