The Haven: One person, one family at a time

CAMP VERDE – Almost a year ago, leadership at The Haven of Camp Verde was placed in the hands of Ryan Hendrickson.

As executive director, Hendrickson said recently that he is still trying to change how folks view the program that is charged with caring for patients who require either skilled nursing or rehabilitation services.

“We want to make this place the best it can be,” said Hendrickson, a 2016 graduate of Brigham Young University. “I want to make this place worth coming to.”

Hendrickson said that the Haven’s mission is to “provide a choice in the community we serve, a gathering place for caring officials and a safe haven for our residents to thrive, one person, one family at a time.”

The program

The Haven is split into two distinctly different programs: a nursing home, and an assisted living program.

Simply put, most folks in an assisted living program don’t have any serious medical concerns, Hendrickson said.

“But they really shouldn’t be living on their own,” he said.

Currently, The Haven of Camp Verde has 22 persons in its assisted living program, another 52 either short-term or long-term in the nursing program.

New leadership

With a 14-person leadership team, The Haven cross-trains its people in many different responsibilities to “jump over as needed,” said Brandon Messick, Business Office manager at the Camp Verde facility.

“We’re working hard at building a unified team,” Hendrickson said. “We take ownership of what we do here. A really cool thing is to see our team come together and do that.”

One of the key elements to how the Haven’s leadership has changed is Hendrickson personally coaches his people on “how to handle situations.”

“I let them know that I am there for them,” Hendrickson said.

And that’s how the leadership team communicates with its patients.

“People leave here and love the staff,” Hendrickson said. “The residents feel cared about.”

‘Prove ourselves to the community’

One of several employees from the Verde Valley, Messick has spent 18 years in Camp Verde. What he knew of the program before Hendrickson took over, he said he “would have never sent my parents to this facility.”

“The morale of the staff here has done a 180-degree turn,” Messick said. “Now, people leave here and say how much they enjoyed the nursing staff.”

Messick’s role, according to Hendrickson, is to “create clarity for the residents,” regarding their charges, such as insurance costs.

“Brandon’s made it his effort to let people know all that,” Hendrickson said. “And residents are a lot more involved in their care.”

Said Messick, The Haven is “a patient-first facility with caring professionals, and we are trying to prove ourselves to the community.”

“We want to be the provider of choice, Messick said. “And a place that people want to come and live/stay.”

