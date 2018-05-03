Lois’ Blueprints LLC opens in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- Lois Malafa has opened Lois’ Blueprints LLC in Cottonwood and she says likes her location.

Malafa said she brought the knowledge from her job at another blueprint business to her own large-format, color blueprint printing business at 703 South Main Street Suite 1, in Cottonwood.

Her main clients are architects, builders, contractors and big companies, she explained, and many have followed her from her former job.

The Cottonwood resident said many times she provides same-day service and they deliver in the Verde Valley.

Plans can be electronically sent to Lois’ Blueprints, info@cottonwoodblueprints.com.

Malafa wanted people to know that there is a conference room at her store for people to use for free.

“That’s mainly it, blueprints,” Malafa said in her officer overlooking cars driving by on South Main Street on Tuesday.

There is enough need locally for her store’s services, she added.

Lois’ Blueprints is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

info@cottonwoodblueprints.com (928) 852-4221