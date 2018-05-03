Mingus seeks legal counsel on consolidation

COTTONWOOD – After an hour-long consolidation meeting, members of the Mingus Union School Board met for more than two hours Tuesday to consider whether to move forward on a consolidation effort with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

Though the school board did not vote against giving the public an opportunity to vote, discussions were focused on what a merger would do to the Clarkdale-Jerome district.

Which is why the school board voted to seek legal counsel regarding potential increased taxation without representation for residents of the Clarkdale-Jerome district and the subsequent potential litigation exposure to Mingus.

Calling the process “nebulous,” Mingus Union School Board member Steve Gesell said his “biggest fear is the potential of that caustic spin could have on future overrides.”

“Anything less will result in a segment of the community not wanting to hear the rationale,” Gesell said.

“If we do go anywhere other than send it to voters, there’s got to be some diligent outreach,” Gesell said.

Emotionally-based decision making

Gesell also opined that after sixth months of meetings by the Advisory Committee for Consolidation, “almost every question is based on supposition.”

“Emotionally-based decision making generally doesn’t have positive outcomes,” Gesell said. “There is a premise that there will be a savings with consolidation. I personally believe that there’s a mountain of evidence that it’s the opposite.”

However, Gesell pointed out that there’s a “lot of well-intentioned people on both sides” of the consolidation discussion.

In May 2017, the Clarkdale-Jerome School District’s governing board stated that it would not participate in consolidation/unification talks with Mingus Union or Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Districts.

According to Mingus Union School Board member Jim Ledbetter, Clarkdale-Jerome community members “like what they’re doing over there.”

Clarkdale-Jerome ‘is a part of us’

Regarding efforts to see the two districts merge, Mingus Union School Board Member Anthony Lozano said that though Cottonwood-Oak Creek is not necessarily connected to Clarkdale-Jerome, that he “feel[s] that Cottonwood-Oak Creek is trying to do what they think is best.”

“They have no loyalty to Clarkdale-Jerome,” Lozano said. “But Clarkdale-Jerome is a part of us.”

For Gesell, seeking legal counsel is “trying to diligently get into this issue, to do the right thing.”

The next scheduled meeting of the Mingus Union High School District’s governing board is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 10. The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

The district’s regularly-scheduled meetings are typically held at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

