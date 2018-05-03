Possible ‘changes to format’ of Fort Verde Days

CAMP VERDE – More than three dozen of Camp Verde’s concerned citizens gathered Tuesday at the Camp Verde library to help keep Fort Verde Days alive.

According to Nikki Miller, an adviser to the Camp Verde Promotions board, 25 of the people in attendance signed up for committees to help run the annual Fort Verde Days, which would be in its 62nd year this year.

“The committees [that] we did not get anyone to sign up for are not that big of deal,” said Miller, longtime member of the volunteer group who has also held roles of president and vice president.

A few weeks back, Camp Verde Promotions was forced to cancel this year’s Cornfest event due to a lack of volunteers. With one of the town’s three signature events possibly gone for good, the volunteer organization is making every effort possible to keep Fort Verde Days from also being canceled, Miller said.

Of people in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, Miller said that “everyone was pleasant and had helpful ideas or questions to be answered.”

Camp Verde Promotions “will probably call another meeting of the committee volunteers, so they can meet the other volunteers on their committee and start planning on the best way to proceed,” Miller said.

Miller also said that if people “were serious and come to the meeting, I think Camp Verde Promotions will probably move forward and continue with Fort Verde Days.”

But Miller said she expects that “more than likely, there will be changes to the format [of Fort Verde Days] and hopefully new ideas and new workers.”

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.campverdepromotions.org.