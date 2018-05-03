VOC’s Romanska completes muddy three-day Coastal Redwoods Trailfest

On Saturday, Apr. 14, Magdalena Romanska, owner of the Be Fit Fit Training Studio in VOC and Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International, completed the three-day Coastal Redwoods Trailfest. The event took place in California, with the headquarters in the forests of Loma Mar. Total elevation change of the run was 13,780 feet.

The course was so muddy in certain areas that the organizers had to alter the first day’s route, featuring Mount Tamalpais, because it was deemed unsafe by the rangers due to the mud slides. The runners run approximately 17 miles of the Heritage Groove, instead. The second day featured the stunning Skyline Trail, which, as the name indicates, goes, well, up. The views stretched all the way to the ocean, though, so it was all worth of the climb! Day number three brought the runners to the Pescadero trail maze.

The race featured competitors from 33 states, Canada and Singapore. 72 percent of the runners, including Magdalena, signed up for all three races of the event. There were 83 male and 151 female runners, which allowed for not crowded starts and peaceful runs.

After a day on the trails, the organizer provided for activity-filled evenings, including yoga classes, daily awards ceremonies, music bands, preview meetings of the day ahead, s’mores round the fire pits, running-related movie festival, massages, abundance of food, and a speech from the Leave No Trace Organization (Magdalena is a member and big fan of them). The runners also enjoyed the two key speakers: Sarah Lavender Smith, a runner who spoke about traveling and running, and Dean Karnazes himself (the icon of trail running, a world-known endurance athlete, bestselling author of “The Road to Sparta” and “The Marathon Man”, who, among other races, completed ten solo 200-mile races, won the Badwater Ultramarathon, run 50 marathons on 50 consecutive days in 50 states, and finished that endeavor strong in New York with a three-hour result for his N.Y. race).

Three types of majestic redwoods (Coast Redwoods, Giant Sequoias and China’s Dawn Redwoods) are descendants of cone-bearing trees that flourished more than 144 million years ago throughout North America, Europe and Asia. As the climate changed, many species became extinct. The race participants took, actually, some worthy detours to see the well-known trees, such as the Methuselah Tree in the Santa Cruz Mountains

The Trail Circle Race Series, which organized the event, are well-known for the cup-free, zero-waste race setting, making it clear that running without affecting the environment is possible. Each race separates waste into “Compostables”, “Recyclables” and “Everything Else” buns. The goal is to send, actually, less than ONE bag of actual trash to the landfill (with hundreds and, oftentimes, thousands of participants).

They are the organizers of multiple ultramarathon trail races in and around the most spectacular areas of the South-West, such as Zion, Bryce, Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon, Redwoods, Monument Valley, and so on.