Obituary: Celcil Marcus Telese 1945-2018

Cecil Marcus Telese, age 72, passed away at his residence in Clarkdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Cecil was born on May 5, 1945, to Max Bailey and Hannah Eleanor Telese.
He attended elementary school in Cottonwood and graduated from Mingus Union High School. He was a photographer during the 1970’s and 80’s and enjoyed his time at Cliff Castle Casino.
He is survived by his brother, Bobby Telese and sister, Eathel Lewis of Clarkdale, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 10 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
