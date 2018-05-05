Obituary: David Calhoun

David C. Calhoun, 74, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away April 26, 2018.

Dave left behind his wife of 25 years, Irene Psomas Calhoun; daughter, Kelly Phillips; son-in-law, Jeff; granddaughters, Olivia and Evelyn Phillips; sister, Ann and brother-in-law, Frank Kozlowski; brother, Don; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother June, father Frank “Bud,” and brothers, Carl and Doug.

Dave proudly served in the U.S. Navy 1961-1965, then had a 40-year trucking career, including driving for Muldner Livestock Transportation and later his own company Verde Xpress.

David was a kind, gentle man who never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed.

Memorial Service to be held May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, Camp Verde.

