Obituary: David Calhoun

David C. Calhoun, 74, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away April 26, 2018.
Dave left behind his wife of 25 years, Irene Psomas Calhoun; daughter, Kelly Phillips; son-in-law, Jeff; granddaughters, Olivia and Evelyn Phillips; sister, Ann and brother-in-law, Frank Kozlowski; brother, Don; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother June, father Frank “Bud,” and brothers, Carl and Doug.
Dave proudly served in the U.S. Navy 1961-1965, then had a 40-year trucking career, including driving for Muldner Livestock Transportation and later his own company Verde Xpress.
David was a kind, gentle man who never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed.
Memorial Service to be held May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, Camp Verde.
Information provided by survivors.
