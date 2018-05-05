Obituary: William Proett

William (Bill) A. Proett passed on early in the morning of Maundy Thursday, March 29, 2018.

A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Verde Hall, Mountain View United Methodist Church at 901 S. 12th Street, Cottonwood, Arziona. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread in Morro Bay, California.

Bill was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, and raised in a farming family near Overton, Nebraska. Bill graduated from Overton High School. He worked as a machinist and tool and die maker. Later he moved his family to San Luis Obispo, California, where he owned a machine shop for many years.

Bill was a member of the Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder.

Bill served in the Army National Guard in Nebraska and California, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class in an Armored Division. He was also a member of the Pistol (45cal) Team which was highly ranked in national competition.

Bill is survived by his children, Stacy Proett and Steven Proett of San Luis Obispo, California; his grandchildren; his sisters, Karla (Fred) Eaton of Portales, New Mexico, Kathryn (Gary) Enochs of Overton, Nebraska, Patricia (Dave) Wood of Camp Verde, Arizona; and his much loved partner, Beverly Hall of Cottonwood, Arizona, and her family.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Jean (Banks) Proett, and his father, Ernest Roland Proett.

Bill enjoyed RV traveling throughout our country and Canada, as well as golf and karaoke. His distinctive baritone voice delights our memories.

Bill will always be fondly remembered for his smiles, hugs and affection for all his friends. His sincerity, outgoing nature, caring attitude and humor are great examples for us all to follow. We will miss and always remember our Bill.



Our thanks to Pastor Jonathon Hall, who visited Bill and gave him his Last Supper shortly before his death.

Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

























































































































Information provided by survivors.