Grasshopper Grill: Busbea, Vega, Gregory and Van-Reed all this week

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with $5.00 Burger & Beer joined with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Here “Cheeseburger in Paradise” takes on a whole new meaning. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, May 16th, acoustic artist Dan Vega. Now a regular in the Grasshopper lineup, Dan brings three sets of music from nearly every popular genre. Using looping effects, the sound expands to rich expanse of multiple guitars and voices. Vega’s solo and accompaniment guitar work is done right and done clean. In what has become a hallmark of entertainment in this venue, Vega’s ease of presentation and personal likeability fit perfectly here. And when it comes to voice, you’ll travel long and far to hear a smoother vocal presentation than that of Dan Vega.

Friday, May 17th, its PK Gregory bringing his 21st century version of the one-man band to the Grasshopper lounge. PK rolls out an amazingly rich performance featuring clean country-blues fingerstyle guitar, soulful harmonica, excellent vocals, and tasty live acoustic percussion backing on the Farmer Foot Drums. Notable is you will hear no cover tunes. All his material is original. The result is one of the most entertaining performances to be seen and heard anywhere in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, May 18th, come see the VanReed Brothers. This duo, comprised of Michael Reed on saxophone and Van Johnson (guitar and keyboards), offers up a fresh look on old favorites. With decades of pro performing between them, these two blend and bend the classic rock genre in a particularly entertaining way. Reed on saxophone is well known in the Verde Valley to pull off tasty, imaginative solos and interludes. Johnson holds down the vocals and guitar work. Together, an energy emerges that fills the room with great rhythm, familiar melody lines and solid delivery that well suits the intimate confines of The Grasshopper Grill’s lounge venue.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928- 649-9211)