Learn Jerome histroy in longest running home tour

Plans are underway for the 53rd Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour on May 19-20, 2018. This longest running tour in the state of Arizona promises a look at both the historic gems of this charming town and some recently renovated homes with modern touches.

Tickets will be sold In Spook Hall, the original Arizona JCPenney building. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children. The first tickets will be sold at 9:00 a.m. and the final tickets each day will be sold at 3:00 p.m., leaving two hours for latecomers to get through the tour by 5:00 p.m. There is plenty of parking at the 300-level lot and a free shuttle bus will run continuously to bring you from the parking lot to Spook Hall.

This is a guided tour with transportation provided from home to home. The all-volunteer docents will explain the history and the fascinating stories behind each venue. There are plenty of steps and winding paths so the tour will not be handicapped accessible.

This year’s tour includes two homes that have been renovated in part by Tim McClellan for the new TV Show Boomtown Builders. This Jerome furniture designer and renovator has been featured on Ellen’s Design Challenge and has just updated The Baker’s House guest suite and 747 East Avenue, once Arizona’s longest running B&B and now owned by New York transplants who are putting their own touch on this charming cottage.

For the first time in many years, there are 4 homes that are close enough for guests to walk from place to place. Wear your comfortable shoes and get ready for some spectacular views from the porch of The Anderson House, an antique-filled home lovingly renovated by a Glendale family and The Haven United Methodist Church. This church has been active since 1900. An outdoor sculpture by artist Bernie Molaskey has been installed and is sure to be a photo opportunity this year. ‘The Miners Cross’ is constructed of rusty nails and is a monumental piece of art.

A total of 5 homes and one public building will be on this year’s lineup. Plan to spend the entire day in Jerome. The tour will take two to three hours although you can go at your own pace and spend as much time at each venue as you wish. There will be water at each stop and refreshments at Haven United Methodist Church and Spook Hall.

After the tour, visit the unique shops of Jerome. Sample the excellent restaurants and perhaps even spend the night. Lovely accommodations fill up quickly on this popular weekend. For more information, contact The Jerome Chamber of Commerce at 928 634 2900 or visit jeromechamber.com for online tickets.