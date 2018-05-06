Special Edition of Goldenstein Gallery’s: Acclaimed Coffee Talk Series

This weekend during their acclaimed Artists Coffee Talk series, Goldenstein Gallery hosts artist Adele Seronde and Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein. Guests will be treated to scintillating insight both about the creative process and the impact that art has on the world around them. Both women share a profound belief in the healing power of the arts. The public is invited to join in the conversation with them this Saturday, May 12th, at Goldenstein Gallery at 9:30 a.m.

Curated by Linda Goldenstein this popular series was created to facilitate a more personal connection between people and the artists they love. Goldenstein invites the public to enjoy a cup of coffee while they get to know both the artist and their art, learning what inspires them and about individual art pieces.

“An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist themselves,” muses Linda Goldenstein “When someone gazes upon a piece of art and has a visceral response, they are experiencing a connection with that artist. One of the driving beliefs behind my gallery is that art, and that connection, has the power to change peoples lives for the better. Our mission is Life Enhancement through Art.”

A Verde Valley native, Linda Goldenstein has worked in the art world for nearly 25 years. She is the recipient of numerous awards including the Sedona Mayor’s Art Award and two from the National Association of Women Business Owners. She passionately believes that art enhances lives and channels that purpose into both the gallery and Sedona community. She has created exhibits throughout Sedona including a Public Art Exhibit at Sedona City Hall and the renowned Exhibit and Artist in Residence Program at L’Auberge de Sedona.



Known for her unique style of painting she does not use an easel. Instead, she prefers to lay the canvas flat on the ground, often placing additional canvases around it expanding the painting. She says of this style “The sense of spiritual space in Arizona is so overwhelming that it encompasses my whole life. I found that one canvas could never contain the energy; my paintings began to flow from an initial canvas into two or three juxtaposed canvasses, developing new rhythms and contexts.

For more information on their artists, artwork, Exhibits Sedona City Wide, Artists in Residence and events please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 10 years running and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.