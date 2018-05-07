Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl abducted from Peoria

Peoria, Ariz. – The Peoria Police Department today issued a statewide Amber Alert for 2-year-old Khaleesi Morales, who was last seen this morning, May 7, in Peoria.

The alert is for a 2016 grey and silver Toyota Camery with an Arizona license plate reading CBS3780 that was last seen heading south in the 20000 block of North Lake Pleasant Road.

The owner, Luis Morales, is the defendant on an Order of Protection stating he is not to have contact with Yesenia Torres and her daughter, according to the Peoria Police Department. At about 6 a.m., Morales went to their home, opened a window, broke the screen, assaulted Torres, took Khaleesi Morales and stole Torres’ car. Their location is unknown.

Khaleesi Morales was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, phink shorts with ruffles and possibly pull-ups. Luis Morales was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a money emblem and shorts. He has several tattoos including a money sign behind his left ear, “Est. 1987” on his stomach, a triangle with an eye with the script “Mary Jane” on the center of his neck, and “Lucito, Dannie, Khaleesi” on his upper left arm and a diamond piercing on his left cheekbone.

It’s possible there are several box knives in the stolen vehicle, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311. The department advises that Morales is considered dangerous and people should make no attempt to apprehend.