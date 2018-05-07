Police seek public’s help in locating high risk level 3 sex offender

COTTONWOOD - The Cottonwood Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating “a very dangerous high risk level 3 sex offender who recently absconded,” said Cottonwood PD Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

Kuhlt said 35-year-old Kai Keller, of Cottonwood, either did not charge his GPS or has cut it off and is currently off grid. His whereabouts are unknown, said Kuhlt.

Keller is a white male, 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 285 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair balding. He has a tattoo on his left forearm, said Kuhlt.

Keller’s last known address is 1023 N. 2nd Street #B in Cottonwood. He may be driving a gray 2004 Toyota 4DSD with an Arizona registration of CDA3390. If anyone knows his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Keller is wanted for a probation violation. He is on probation for a sex offense and required to follow sex offender registration requirements. He has an ankle monitor on that either he cut off or didn’t charge before absconding, said Kuhlt. There is an active felony warrant for violating his probation in addition to a misdemeanor warrant out of Cottonwood Municipal Court for failing to appear on shoplifting charges.

Keller is required to register as a sex offender for a conviction of sexual exploitation of a minor, luring of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor.



Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department.