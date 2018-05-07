Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Perceptions

It was kind of a different day and rather relaxed … friend over for a short visit early afternoon, a trip to the outside world with One and then a little road trip, destination unknown … when I got there I was in the Sedona Community Cemetery and took a trip through looking for some friends sites. Didn’t find the one I was looking for, but a pleasant time nevertheless. The Community Cemetery is one of the most fascinating places you can find in the way of cemeteries. Each plot is different and reflects the beliefs and artistic tastes of the individuals who have purchased the lots or plots and they are as diverse as the people and their faiths … rather like the real world where there is a blend of people and the diversity of our planets inhabitants and all peacefully cohabitating in their portion of the “quiet community”. I like cemeteries, most are rather predictable, but not this gem.

I took this shot last fall of some rocks in Watson Lake in the Prescott area … there are so many beautiful and unique formations to choose from out there, but this seemed like a fun one … let your imagination run wild with the different forms and shapes.

Into a new week and actually pretty well into Monday already. Have a beautiful day and enjoy each moment as it progresses from beginning to end … kinda like life itself and as a matter of fact it is life and the only one we have moment by moment. Make good choices, keep breathing and smile …

Cheers

Ted

I'll not bother to reform myself today.

Perhaps tomorrow --- if it is raining,

and I must stay indoors, and meditate

on the shortcomings of life.

Max Ehrmann