VERDE HERITAGE 1968: PECK'S LAKE PROJECT

"Operation Mainstream" provided the whole community with a recreation area.

"The Peck's Lake recreation area has again become a credit to the community as a family pleasure spot and outing facility."

"The 'Operation Mainstream' project for Yavapai County was inaugurated in conjunction with the Town of Clarkdale which had recently obtained a long-term lease on the Peck's Lake area, it was pointed out this week by Robert L. DeVault, the town council member who supervised the work."

"The recreation area had fallen into neglect and decay since its abandonment by Phelps Dodge Copper Corp. upon the closing of its operation in this district. Now, once again, it is an area of beauty where families and groups can enjoy boating, fishing, and picnicking without charge."

"The co-operating agencies which saw this to completion were the Town of Clarkdale, Yavapai County Highway Department, Clarkdale Realty, and Phelps Dodge Corp."

"The two-phase regeneration of the park is explained by Councilman DeVault: 'Phase 1 was a clean-up operation, and Phase 2 included the construction of new facilities.'"

"'For four months, broken glass, tin cans and other trash were raked from the edge of the lake. Dense growth of underbrush and weeds were chopped out and trees were trimmed. Several new trees were planted along the lake shore. Clarkdale furnished a dump truck for removal of the trash.'"

"'The second half of the program saw the construction of concrete tables and benches on both sides of the lake; fireplaces with built-in grills for outdoor cooking were made available in each area. Several rock walls were built to separate picnic areas from parking areas. A new boat landing is now available on the south side of the lake. Barrels donated by the Phoenix Cement Co. are installed in all areas for disposal of litter.'"

"DeVault explained that all cement and sand for the tables and all concrete work were furnished by the Town of Clarkdale, scrap iron and reinforcing steel by Clarkdale Realty and Phelps Dodge Corp. The county highway department donated the use of its shop and burning equipment, as well as heavy equipment to improve existing roads, build new access roads and level the play area."

"'This project employed 6 men for 8 months, providing them with valuable training and offering financial help for their families. At the same time it gave the whole community a recreation area that we all can enjoy and be proud of,' said DeVault."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, April 18, 1968; page 27.)