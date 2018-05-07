Western Light: Slot Canyons

Slot canyons are a distinctly Southwestern phenomena (although they do occur in other places around the world). So much of the Southwest used to be part of an inland sea, and we have great masses of sandstone to show where sandy beaches and dunes were, over millions of years, compressed into solid rock. Sometimes a trickle of rain water will start a small groove in the rock, a groove that then grows into a crevice which then grows into a canyon. These canyons twist and turn as evidence of the ferocious torrents of water that gush through every monsoon season, carving the canyon ever deeper, ever more awe-inspiring.

