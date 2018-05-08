Letter: Look at all the great accomplishments of Republican Party

Editor:

Thank you Republicans for all you have done to our county this past year. Thanks to you we have an attorney general who just can’t remember things, a person running the Dept. of Education who doesn’t believe in education, a leader of the EPA who doesn’t care about our environment, some of the worst Supreme Court judges in history, a person taking care of our public lands who doesn’t want public lands.

You have taken health care away from 13 million Americans, raised taxes for 92 million middle-class families, gave America’s 5000 richest families an $83 million tax cut, including Trump, and added 1.9 trillion to the deficit.

Roll on election day, Nov 6.

Odell Vogel

Cottonwood