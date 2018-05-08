Mingus board to review consolidation materials, videos at SB 1254 hearings

COTTONWOOD – Now that the Mingus Union School Board has sought legal counsel on what Clarkdale-Jerome’s exclusion from consolidation talks with Cottonwood-Oak Creek could mean, Thursday’s meeting is expected to be an opportunity for the Mingus Union board to discuss the contents of distributed pro-consolidation materials.

Though the possible consolidation is not an action item for Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board is also expected to look at videos from the legislative sessions connected to SB 1254, according to a draft copy of the board’s May 10 agenda.

At this time, SB 1254 is only a bill. But with Thursday’s 35-25 House vote and 16-12 Senate vote, the bill is at Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk waiting to be approved – or to be vetoed.

Should Ducey approve the measure, language would officially be in place for the petitions former Mingus Union School Board Member Andy Groseta needs signed that would take consolidation to voters in November.

By June 4, Groseta, and his group Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools – 2018, needs 1,619 signatures. Groseta has not disclosed how many signatures he currently has.

Thursday, the Mingus Union High School District Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the school’s library. Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

