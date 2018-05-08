Obituary: Jerome Henry Kleker

Jerome (Jerry) Henry Kleker of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 24, 2018, at the age of 83.

Jerry was born in Chicago, Illinois, served in the U.S. Army, and was an electrical engineer and business owner. He had a passion for Ham radio operation and innovation.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene; daughter, Katherine; sons, Kenneth, James and Richard; and grandchildren, Timothy and Rachel. He was preceded in death by brother, Robert; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn.