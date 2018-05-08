Verde Valley Fair highlights talent, skills of local youth

COTTONWOOD -- Last week, the annual Verde Valley Fair greeted locals with rides and live entertainment underneath a double rainbow on the first day following much-needed showers.

But the main attraction of this community staple is the farm animals, as local youth showcase their skills in showmanship and livestock rearing.

The first recognized Verde Valley Fair that was held at the fairground was in 1965. It has since been a community-wide event in partnership with local 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth organizations.

For six-year 4-H member Cheyenne Adams, the fair helps her get out of her comfort zone.

Camp Verde senior Kimberly Oium showed her swine Stella this year.

“I named her Stella because I thought she was a pretty pig, and Stella is a pretty name,” she said.

Oium said that while her pig “acted up” during the showmanship completion, she tried to “keep her calm.”

Oium said she got Stella in December and spent at least an hour every day with her grooming and walking her.

Mingus Union Sophomore Ellanor Gray said raising livestock has been a huge part of her life ever since her aunt brought her aunt a rabbit when she was just a little girl. She has raised swine, ducks, rabbits and cavy guinea pigs.

This year, Gray took home multiple accolades in showmanship and took home more than $500 after auctioning her pig, Winston.

“I plan to use the money for gas,” said Gray, who just recently started driving.

The fair represents the culmination of hard work members of Future Farmers of America and 4-H invest in their livestock projects. Gray, who is an officer for Future Farmers of America said the organization has taught her important lessons in leadership.

“My favorite thing is the community of showmanship,” she said. We all help each other out. It’s a competition but we are all also peers”

Through FFA, Gray also competes nationally in viticulture as well as job interviewing. She said she hopes to take the skills she has learned to University of Arizona where she plans to major in Agriculture Education.

