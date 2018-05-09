What's Happening: Cottonwood Community Band concert set May 20

The Cottonwood Community Band will give its last concert of the spring season Sunday, May 20th 3-4 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th Street.



The band, under direction of Dr. Sy Brandon, will be featuring a new program of familiar music centered on the theme “Around the World”. The previous music theme, “Americana” was used for the concerts in Camp Verde and Sedona in March of this year.



Dr. Brandon has graciously accepted the position as director of the Cottonwood Community Band in January. He received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degrees in Music Education from Ithaca College in New York, and went on to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in Composition from the University of Arizona. Bringing over a half-century of varied professional experiences, Dr. Brandon applies this knowledge in selecting and conducting the music the band plays. In addition to his expertise there are several musicians who have joined the all-volunteer band this year supplementing the quality of music being performed.

The selections the band will be playing will take you on a tour that will stimulate you to reminisce of almost forgotten times. Dr. Brandon will open the program with “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” by James Curnow. To follow, “Folk Dances”, filled with humor and vitality, is one of the most popular and exciting works of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich arranged by James Curnow. “Antiqua Bay” by Ed Huckeby, a world-renowned composer of over 200 published works, wrote this outstanding composition with a delightful contemporary sound. A favorite by most, “West Side Story” was composed by Leonard Bernstein and arranged by W. J. Duhoit. The music is the gem of Broadway musicals. Conception of this musical began January 1949. The storyline about love and prejudice, along with the music underwent many controversial changes until the opening show was staged September 1957 in New York City with a run of 732 performances.





Other selections will be: “Clear Track Polka” by Eduard Strauss, son of Johann Strauss and arranged by Alfred Reed is a fast polka of which Eduard was most famous; “Finlandia” was composed by Jean Silbelius in 1899 and arranged by Lucien Cailliet. The music, known as Finland’s second national anthem, is so powerfully patriotic and moving that it contains the spirit of Finland and is easily Sibelius most well-known and famous piece. It’s exciting and emotional, packed with grand melodies and dramatic explosions. It’s compelling listening. The composer gives each instrumental group a chance to shine and when all groups come together, it is a spectacular powerhouse; “Granada” by Agustin Lara, an accomplished Mexican composer with international fame has over 600 compositions to his credit. The music is arranged by Richard Frank Goldman.

“Granada” will be directed by Neil Manzenberger, Assistant Conductor. Neil comes to the band with over 40 years of varied musical experience. He obtained his Master’s Degree from Ball State in Muncie, Indiana. Some of his many commitments at this time includes choir director for Verde Community Church; member of Verde Valley Voices and French horn player for the Cottonwood Community Band.

For the finale, what better way to end the trip then with a “Salute to Bob Hope” arranged by Warren Baker. The memorable songs for one of America’s foremost showmen have been combined into an enjoyable medley that includes “Road to Morocco”, “Moonlight Becomes You”, “Buttons and Bows”, and of course “Thanks for the Memory”.



Musicians are invited to join the band. Information about the band may be found on the website, CottonwoodCommunityBand.org or chat with a band member after the concert with your questions or concerns.



May 16 Career Fair geared for teens and young adults

For the second consecutive year, young job seekers are encouraged to connect with the resources and information they need to become valuable members of the regional workforce by attending the Young Adult Career and Job Fair at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott (1100 Prescott Lakes Parkway) from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

Geared toward people ages 16-24, this job fair is not specifically about obtaining employment—it also serves to help young people in the community learn about available employment resources and how to obtain essential and in-demand job skills.

"The employers at this fair will be focused on young people, and the REDC and our community partners will include a component to strengthen the soft skills for these job seekers. That is, how they present themselves both in their resume and in person, and how they interact during their interview," said Richard Hernandez, REDC director.

"I'm constantly hearing from area businesses that applicants need development in this area. Beyond the fair, the REDC and YC are evaluating those soft skills needed and the possible solutions to this need throughout Yavapai County."

The REDC again is collaborating with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona@WORK, NACOG, and the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center to bring employers and young job seekers together in one place. The Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott, at 1100 Prescott Lakes Parkway, is hosting the outdoor job fair from 1 to 5 p.m.



Like others in a countywide series of job fairs, the Prescott Young Adult Career and Job Fair features dozens of employers looking to fill open positions and recruit trainees for multiple career-education opportunities. A list of participating employers and organizations, including the YC Career and Technical Education Center, the Prescott Fire Department and Grand Canyon National Park Lodges, is available on the YC REDC website, www.yc.edu/REDC.

Those planning to attend the fair are invited to get preparation assistance in advance, including resume review and interview tips, either from Arizona@Work, or the Goodwill Career Center.

Additional information about the forthcoming job fair is available by contacting Katherine Anderson at Katherine.anderson@yc.edu or 928-776-2008.

Weekly trauma support groups throughout Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk”, Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

“A Time To Talk” is open to all individuals who have experienced any form of violence and or trauma in their lifetime. The goal is to provide a safe, open space for survivors of violence and their families to talk about their common experience and enhance coping skills for dealing with trauma. The meeting has a non-judgmental and supportive environment that fosters self-empowerment and emotional healing.





Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Monday’s, 10 am to 11:30 am, V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 pm, V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesday’s, noon to 1:30 pm, Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd.

Sedona: Thursday’s, 6:30 pm to 8 pm, ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A

For more information call the Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center (928) 634-6255.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through charitable donations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org

Griefshare support group

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experience grief and successfully rebuilt their live. GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger,” and others. These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved on or an earlier loss.

This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays, May 29th through August 21st, 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 514 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.

Verde River Rockhounds present PBS special ‘Under Arizona’

The Verde River Rockhounds will present the PBS special on DVD, "Under Arizona" at their meeting on Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post #25, Calvary Way, Cottonwood.

This DVD highlights not only Arizona gemstones and minerals and the mining towns of Bisbee, Tombstone and Jerome, but also Karchner Caverns. Montezuma Well, the lava tubes near Flagstaff, and more.

Guests are welcome to attend. The American Legion has dinner available to the public beginning at 5 p.m.

MCT presents ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Monday, June 11, 2018 at Verde Valley School from 10am-12pm. Those auditioning should arrive at 9am for registration and plan to stay for the full three hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Among the roles to be cast are Snow White, her friends Phineas, Foxy and Fernando, Queen, seven Dwarfs, the Forest animals, Black Forest Creatures, a Magic Mirror, Bats, Henchmen and the King. Students, ages entering 1st through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary.

Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. The week marks the 31st consecutive tuition-free MCT summer program in Sedona.

The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10am to 2:30pm. Free theatre workshops will be conducted 2:45-3:30 each day.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be presented to family and community on Saturday, June 16 at Brady Hall on the campus of Verde Valley School Road, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona.

Tickets will be available from the cast and at the door. The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona is brought to you by Rotary Club of Sedona. For more information, call Nicole Davis 928-301-2814.

Old Town Music and the Market featuring: Keith Okie and Friends

The Old Town Music and the Market continues this week May 10, 2018 at the Old Town Activities Park and runs each Thursday through June. Plan to be there from 5pm to dark enjoying fresh produce and all the other local offerings. Headlining this week’s entertainment will be Keith Okie and Friends to perform a special acoustic set featuring Jason Teague on bass and Philip Gornick on keyboards at the Old Town Music and the Market. Good vibes, Soul Reggae Rockers, family friendly, outdoor community fun! While at the Old Town Music and the Market make sure to visit our local sponsors Allegra Print and Design, the State Farm Office of Jennifer Griffin, The Old Town Frame Co., and Ledbetter Law Frim













Bug off pests with Verde Thumbs

What’s Bugging You? Lots of uninvited guests in your veggies? Let’s talk organic methods of controlling those uninvited bugs (and other critters too) so you can eat those delicious, home grown fruits and veggies. Bring your questions and let’s see if we can figure out just what is ‘bugging you’. The Verde Thumbs Gardeners invite everyone interested in gardening to join other gardeners for our monthly meeting on May 8. Meet at 6 pm, Pine Shadows Senior Park meeting room, 2050 W. Hwy 89A. Questions? call Janice Montgomery, 634-7172.

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, May 10th at 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

May’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Tim Young, Ryan Biter, Kenn Trout, Gary Simpkins and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.





Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.



Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25 - Summer Events Schedule: HAPPY HOUR - Monday Thru Friday - Noon to 6 PM.



FREE POOL - Monday, Tuesday & Thursday.



8 BALL POOL TOURNEY - Saturday 2 PM.

DARTS - Tuesday 7 PM. BAR BINGO - Thursday & Saturday 6 PM.

FISH FRY - Friday - 5-7 PM KARAOKE - 7 PM. QUEEN OF HEARTS - Friday - 6:15 PM. POST DINNER - Thursday 5-7 PM. PASTA DINNER - Saturday 5-7 PM.

DANCE BAND - Sunday 2-5 PM. OPEN MIC - Sunday - 6-8 PM - Hosted by Ron Traver All Events Open to Legion, Auxillary, SAL and ALR Members & Guests.

Fish Fry, Karaoke & Dance Also Open to the Public. Post 25 is a Non Smoking Facility. For More information call 634-3004. Post 25 is located at 480 So. Calvary Way, Cottonwood,AZ 86326.

Verde Village Pool opens May 19

The pool is open to the VVPOA members. You will be able to sign up poolside. Please call 909-273-7773 if you are interested in volunteering for a 3 hr monitor shift. (Monitors receive a pool pass.) We will also be offering water aerobics/excersize time. Hours and additional info can be obtained on the website, vvpoa.net. Members can look forward to a fun summer.

Great Conversations at the Library

Great Conversations is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.





On the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts a discussion group based on the show that is facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will watch an episode of the hour-long program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the show. The group meets in the Dede Ewald Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.







On Thursday, May 10 the program features Robert Wright, author of Why Buddhism is True: The Science and Philosophy of Meditation and Enlightenment. He is interviewed by Jon Kabat-Zinn, founding executive director of the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

VVPOA to host Coalition Against Human Trafficking

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will host Dr. Carol Gandolfo, PSY.D, on May 15th as she discusses the problems and concerns surrounding human trafficking here in the Verde Valley. Dr. Gandolfo works with the Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern Arizona, a non-profit grass-roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem.

When asked why she is bringing this topic to the public, VVPOA Vice-President Rose Sperry said “In 2005 I watched the mini-series, Human Trafficking and was shocked that I was totally ignorant of this issue. How could I have been so ignorant? How could I as a grandmother protect my grandchildren from this danger? The answer came after attending several talks and getting educated on the subject. Bringing this information to my friends and neighbors was what I needed to do. Perhaps as an informed community, we can put an end to this horrible form of slavery."

This forum is open to the public. The event will be held on May 15, 2018 beginning at 6 p.m. at the VVPOA Clubhouse at 4855 E Broken Saddle Drive. From Hwy 260 take Del Rio Drive or Western Drive east and follow the signs.Verde View Senior Apartments is co-hosting an event with NACOG Area Agency on Aging.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Larry Green

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, Saturday May 12, 8-11 am

Location: Larry Green Chevrolet, 2050 E Rodeo Dr., Cottonwood

P.E.O. Chapter EL, Cottonwood is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser to support its philanthropic projects, including grants, loans and scholarships helping women reach their educational goals.

Pancakes will be served with a sausage patty and juice or water. Coffee will also be available. $5.00 is the suggested donation for breakfast.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 240,000 active members.



Many thanks for the generous support of Larry Green Chevrolet.

Questions? Call Kate Baker @ 928-554-5417

Visit www.peointernational.org to learn more. We look forward to serving you on May 12.

Addiction in Pregnancy

The Yavapai County Prenatal Care Team invites you to attend a conversation on “Addiction and Pregnancy”. The conversation will take place on Thursday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two locations: the Prescott Board of Supervisors Board Room, 1015 Fair Street in Prescott and the Verde Room, 2nd Floor, Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex, 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

The conversation will focus on resources and assistance available to pregnant mothers with substance abuse use disorders and substance exposed newborns. Local experts will present information on Adverse Childhood Experiences and how trauma affects life experiences.

The conversation will also focus on why pregnant woman are using drugs and the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding treatment for pregnant moms with substance use disorders in order to support healthy pregnancies.

If you are interested in being a part of this important conversation please RSVP to MATFORCE at 928 708 0100 or matforce@cableone.net. Lunch will be provided.

American Legion Post 93 looking for new members

The American Legion is a home for Veterans and their families. You can become a part of this family by coming down and joining.

If you were in the Military or your father, mother, grandfather etc. you qualify to become a member. We offer so much and give so much back. We have lots of fun and do many types of events and fundraisers. Great food, music, what more can you ask for. For more information just come on over and check us out or call 928-567-6154.

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona education scholarship

PWG is looking forward to awarding educational scholarships to Verde Valley women, who are just starting their education, or have resumed their education but are in need of a financial boost. Applicants must be permanent residents of the greater Verde Valley.

If you know of someone, or you ARE someone that could benefit from this award, please go to our web site www.pwgaz.org/scholarships/ and fill out an application.

This award is open to any woman regardless of age that want to further their education at any college or tech school.

The application deadline is May 12, 2018.

Committee members will interview the top three applicants. The winner(s) will be determined in June.

The winner(s) will be announced at the July luncheon held at the Cottonwood Rec-Center.

PWG would like to thank sponsors and all who donated this past year and present year to help bring about, this scholarship award to help women in our community to be all they can be!



“The Professional women’s group is committed to igniting personal and professional growth through events focused on inspiring women through networking and education.”

For further information please contact:

PWG Scholarship Committee at pwg.scholarships@pwgaz.org

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.