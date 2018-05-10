Clarkdale Council Member Scott Buckley wins Sedona’s Great Chili Cook-Off

For eight years community members have taken on a spicy challenge in the Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off: who can make the meanest bowl of chili?

This year the winner of the community contestant Judge’s Choice Award was Clarkdale Council Member Scott Buckley, who has now stolen the crown from Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, last year’s winner.

“I was super honored and proud to represent Clarkdale. [The cook-off] was a blast and a great fundraising event,” Buckley said on the Town of Clarkdale’s Facebook page.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty prepared a vegan chili alongside fellow the Sedona Fire Department, whose chili won the People’s Choice Award.

The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Sedona, is part of the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village Cinco de Mayo Weekend. The event also benefits Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program providing books to children of the Verde Valley.

Buckley donated his prize of $250 to the Imagination Library.