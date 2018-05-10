Fort Verde Days to go from 3 to 2-day affair

CAMP VERDE – With 25 recent sign-ups, Camp Verde Promotions is about half-way to its goal of Fort Verde Days volunteers, according to Trish Peterson, president of the Camp Verde volunteer group.

But the big news coming out of Camp Verde Promotions is that other than the three-day carnival, Fort Verde Days will this year be a two-day event, from Oct. 12-13.

Though Camp Verde Promotions is only sponsoring and soliciting events for Friday and Saturday, Fort Verde State Historic Park will continue to hold events for the annual festival on both Saturday and Sunday, Park Manager Sheila Stubler recently said.

At 6 p.m. May 15, Camp Verde Promotions will hold its second Fort Verde Days public meeting at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The meeting is two things: an opportunity for the volunteers who have already signed up to begin planning and organizing the event, and also it’s an opportunity for anyone who did not attend the May 1 meeting at the library.

“My fear is if we don’t get the community involved, that this will all go away,” Peterson said. “We need community volunteers.”

Peterson said that a good chunk of the Fort Verde Days volunteers are needed for the roughly 10 committees responsible for organizing and planning the event.

On May 15, volunteers will be able to choose which committees they would like to serve.

Unlike the recently-canceled Cornfest, Fort Verde Days is “actually one of our easier events,” Peterson said.

With the cancellation of the third day of Fort Verde Days, Peterson said some of the activities that normally happen that day would be moved to either Friday or Saturday, while other activities might be canceled.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.campverdepromotions.org.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. The May 15 meeting is open to the public, and Peterson said that anyone who would like to volunteer or has more questions is encouraged to attend.

