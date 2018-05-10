Mingus track and field's Dandy Dozen

COTTONWOOD – They’re fast. They’re smart

One dozen members of the 2018 Mingus Union High School track and field were honored Wednesday night for laboring through the spring track season while maintaining perfect marks in the classroom.

Photo Gallery Track And Field State Meet Mingus Union and Camp Verde competed at the state track and field championships on May 5. (VVN/James Kelley)

“They all maintained a 4.0 during the season,” said Mingus Head Coach Molly Westcott. “As you know, the students miss a lot of class during the season, so this is a huge accomplishment.”

The following students received awards for Academic Accomplishment for the 2018 track season:

Ashton Bialek-Kling, Dallin Gordon, Chance Densmore, Daniel-Paul Roberts, Zoey Arwine, Meg Babcock, Sadie Backus, Hannah DeVore, Josey Valenzuela, Olivia Grasso, Lindsey Jones, Kaia Speed.