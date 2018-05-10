Obituary: Geraldine Bieber 1931-2018

Geraldine (Gerri) Bieber passed away at home on April 6, 2018, surrounded by her family.



Gerri was one of seven siblings, and was born on July 28, 1931, in Pingree, Idaho, to Clive and Doris Short.





Gerri was a small, feisty red-haired woman with a big heart who always took care of everyone else. Gerri was an expert seamstress who also enjoyed quilting and other crafts.





Gerri was proceeded in death by her husband, Warren Bieber; son, Craig Bieber; grandson, Justin Bieber, twin, Pauline Lucas; brothers, LaVar Short and Lynn Short; and sister, Judy Hale. She is survived by her sons, Paul Bieber (Linda) and Mark Bieber; her grandchildren, Breezy Doling, Dusty Bieber, Kelly Bieber and Jackie Hedges; brother, Dallas Short; and sister, Barbara Garner; and 12 great-grandchildren.





A small graveside service will be held for her later this summer. Condolences may be conveyed at Buelefuneralhome.com.







Information provided by survivors.