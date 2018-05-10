Penny Wills announces retirement as Yavapai College president

The year 2019 will likely be a year of travel for Penny Wills and her husband Ron.

Because retirement is good work when you can get it.

Wills, president of Yavapai College since 2011, has announced that she will step down from her position as of Dec. 31.

As president of the College’s District Governing Board, Ray Sigafoos has worked closely with Wills. On Monday, Sigafoos said he is “personally saddened by Dr. Wills’ retirement.

“I know from experience that presidents retire and move on a regular basis,” he said. “She has put together a great staff that can carry out the day to day work of the College.”

As the college’s president the past seven years, Wills has “made a significant impact on students, faculty, staff and the community,” said James Perey, executive dean of the College’s Verde campus.

“I wish Dr. Wills all the best as she closes one chapter of her life and begins another,” Perey said. “I can imagine the decision to retire is not an easy one, as she took great pleasure and joy in helping students achieve their educational goals.”

Pathways

By the time she retires, Wills said she would like to see Yavapai College fully implement its guided pathways process.

As of 2017, more than 250 colleges nationwide are designing guided pathways reforms. The way Wills sees the program, it “essentially creates a mapping process based on the student’s end goals.”

“Colleges create clear pathways for every program. Because the maps are clearly defined it helps students understand which classes are necessary for program completion, how long completion will take, and what opportunities for employment or further education they will have at the end of the program,” Wills said.

As she works toward her last day with the community college, Wills said she looks forward to “strengthening the ties” between the college and the superintendents of the local school districts, as well as the career and technical education program known as VACTE – Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education.

“James Perey has done a wonderful job with that,” Wills said.

Wills said that since her arrival, she “knew we had to develop an empowering relationship with our community.”

“After all, we are the community’s college,” she said.

Pat McCarver, a member of the College’s District Governing Board, said she is “sorry to see Dr. Wills leave us, but I’m happy for her, in that I know she is looking forward to retirement.”

Needs of the community

Looking back at the past year, and looking back at her career at Yavapai, Wills said she is “most proud of shifting the college’s culture to include the needs of the community.”

“Over the past year, we have significantly improved our business and community outreach,” Wills said. “Our Regional Economic Development and Small Business Development Office has become a true asset for Yavapai County. We now provide effective job fairs, where employers are matched with qualified prospective employees.

“To date, we have held six job fairs throughout the county with participation of over 300 businesses and more than 1300 job seekers,” Wills said.

Wills also said that the impact of the school’s Regional Economic Development Center Office has been “huge, from offering Lunch-and-Learns to helping strengthen local businesses.”

According to a press release from Yavapai College, the District Governing Board over the next 30 days “will develop and articulate to the community a process including a timeline to replace Dr. Wills.”

Wills earned her Doctorate in Higher Education from Michigan State University, as well as an M.S. in Counseling from Miami University, Ohio, and a B.S. in Education from the University of Cincinnati.

Which is interesting in and of itself, since Wills only decided at age 18 to become an educator.

“The nuns told me I could be a nurse, nun or teacher,” said Wills, who grew up Catholic. “I wanted to be an astronaut. But I didn’t have 20/20. And I liked boys, which left the nuns out. So I went into teaching.”

