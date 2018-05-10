Verde Valley Fire Dist. crews respond to structure, grass fires Wednesday

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Hillert Drive Wednesday, May 9, at 7:15 a.m.



“The crews arrived to find a detached two-story shed involved approximately 50 percent,” said Verde Valley Fire District Fire Chief Nazih Hazime. “Crews went into an offensive mode and were able to make a quick attack on the fire preventing further damage. The fire appeared to have started in the upper part of the shed. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour. There were no injuries.”

Also Wednesday, at about 8:30 a.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a wildland fire on the 13000 block of East Lee Pasture Road.



“The crews arrived to find a small grass fire. Crews were able to control and quickly extinguish the fire before spreading further. The fire started from a lawn mower. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour. Assisting VVFD was Cottonwood Fire Medical Department. There were no injuries,” said Chief Hazime.

The chief continued: “A safety reminder to our residents is, Yavapai County is in a Stage 2 fire restriction which prohibits the use of power tools including yard equipment. This is an example of how dry the conditions are and susceptible to ignition. If high wind were present this outcome could have been much worse.”