What’s Happening this month in the Verde Valley

Contra Dance in Clarkdale

The last contra dance until the Fall will be May 19th at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse (auditorium), 19 N. 9th St. at 9th and Main. Flagstaff’s open band, Just Desserts, will play and Michael Barraclough will teach and call every dance. If you can walk, you can contra. No partner or experience is necessary. Dress in comfortable clothes you can move in. Come at 6:30 PM for the half hour lesson and then dance until 10 p.m. Bring a snack to share if possible. Meet new friends, get a good workout and have some fun. See contra dance examples on Youtube. Donation is $10 per dancer and $7 for students. This dance is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music. For more information, call (928) 202-2659.

Legion sets 8th annual Memorial Day program

American Legion Post and Auxiliary 135 will host their 8th annual Memorial Day Observance held at Windmill Park on May 26, beginning at 11 am; the park is located at 9950 E. Cornville Rd in Cornville and the public is encouraged to attend.



The keynote speaker is Ms. Terrie Frankel, who although not a veteran, is always looking for ways to honor and serve Veterans. Additionally, she holds several honorary military titles. In the 1960’s, Terrie and her twin sister, Jennie, were early “Doublemint Twins.” The twins played several musical instruments and in 1968 toured Vietnam with the United Service Organization (USO).

The Post and Auxiliary 135 Honor Guard will post the Colors, preceded by Michael Donelson from Williams, AZ, who will perform favorite bagpipe songs. Donelson is a long-time bagpiper who began playing as a youth. This year, serving as Master of Ceremonies is Post 135 Cmdr., Jeri Strande.



Due to anticipated warm temperatures, participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and umbrella. Following the program, refreshments and cool water will be offered; both items were donated by the Cottonwood Wal-Mart.



For more information, the event, please contact Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374.

Weekly trauma support groups in Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk”, Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

“A Time To Talk” is open to all individuals who have experienced any form of violence and or trauma in their lifetime. The goal is to provide a safe, open space for survivors of violence and their families to talk about their common experience and enhance coping skills for dealing with trauma. The meeting has a non-judgmental and supportive environment that fosters self-empowerment and emotional healing.





Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Monday’s, 10 am to 11:30 am, V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 pm, V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesday’s, noon to 1:30 pm, Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd.

Sedona: Thursday’s, 6:30 pm to 8 pm, ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A

For more information call the Verde Valley Sanctuary Outreach Center (928) 634-6255.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, assisting and empowering victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are provided completely free of charge and funded through charitable donations. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.VerdeValleySanctuary.org

Free Community Band concert in Cottonwood May 20

The Cottonwood Community Band will perform its last concert of the spring season Sunday, May 20th 3 pm, at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th Street.



The band, under direction of Sy Brandon, will feature a new program of familiar music centered on the theme “Around the World”. The previous music theme, “Americana” was used for the concerts in Camp Verde and Sedona in March of this year.



Musicians are invited to join. Information about the band may be found on the website, CottonwoodCommunityBand.org or chat with a band member after the concert with your questions or concerns.



Griefshare support group

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experience grief and successfully rebuilt their live. GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger,” and others. These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved on or an earlier loss.

This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays, May 29th through August 21st, 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 514 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.

MCT presents ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Monday, June 11, 2018 at Verde Valley School from 10am-12pm. Those auditioning should arrive at 9am for registration and plan to stay for the full three hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Among the roles to be cast are Snow White, her friends Phineas, Foxy and Fernando, Queen, seven Dwarfs, the Forest animals, Black Forest Creatures, a Magic Mirror, Bats, Henchmen and the King. Students, ages entering 1st through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary.

Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. The week marks the 31st consecutive tuition-free MCT summer program in Sedona.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10am to 2:30pm. Free theatre workshops will be conducted 2:45-3:30 each day.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be presented to family and community on Saturday, June 16 at Brady Hall on the campus of Verde Valley School Road, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona.

Tickets will be available from the cast and at the door. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona is brought to you by Rotary Club of Sedona. For more information, call Nicole Davis 928-301-2814.

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25 - Summer Events Schedule: HAPPY HOUR - Monday Thru Friday - Noon to 6 PM.

FREE POOL - Monday, Tuesday & Thursday.

8 BALL POOL TOURNEY - Saturday 2 PM.

DARTS - Tuesday 7 PM. BAR BINGO - Thursday & Saturday 6 PM.

FISH FRY - Friday - 5-7 PM KARAOKE - 7 PM. QUEEN OF HEARTS - Friday - 6:15 PM. POST DINNER - Thursday 5-7 PM. PASTA DINNER - Saturday 5-7 PM.

DANCE BAND - Sunday 2-5 PM. OPEN MIC - Sunday - 6-8 PM - Hosted by Ron Traver All Events Open to Legion, Auxillary, SAL and ALR Members & Guests.

Fish Fry, Karaoke & Dance Also Open to the Public. Post 25 is a Non Smoking Facility. For More information call 634-3004. Post 25 is located at 480 So. Calvary Way, Cottonwood,AZ 86326.

Verde Village Pool opens May 19

The pool is open to the VVPOA members. You will be able to sign up poolside. Please call 909-273-7773 if you are interested in volunteering for a 3 hr monitor shift. (Monitors receive a pool pass.) We will also be offering water aerobics/excersize time. Hours and additional info can be obtained on the website, vvpoa.net. Members can look forward to a fun summer.

Great Conversations at the Library

Great Conversations is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.

On the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts a discussion group based on the show that is facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will watch an episode of the hour-long program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the show. The group meets in the Dede Ewald Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Thursday, May 10 the program features Robert Wright, author of Why Buddhism is True: The Science and Philosophy of Meditation and Enlightenment. He is interviewed by Jon Kabat-Zinn, founding executive director of the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion some fascinating books. For more information library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

VVPOA to host Coalition Against Human Trafficking

The Verde Village Property Owners Association will host Dr. Carol Gandolfo, PSY.D, on May 15th as she discusses the problems and concerns surrounding human trafficking here in the Verde Valley. Dr. Gandolfo works with the Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern Arizona, a non-profit grass-roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem.

When asked why she is bringing this topic to the public, VVPOA Vice-President Rose Sperry said “In 2005 I watched the mini-series, Human Trafficking and was shocked that I was totally ignorant of this issue. How could I have been so ignorant? How could I as a grandmother protect my grandchildren from this danger? The answer came after attending several talks and getting educated on the subject. Bringing this information to my friends and neighbors was what I needed to do. Perhaps as an informed community, we can put an end to this horrible form of slavery.”

This forum is open to the public. The event will be held on May 15, 2018 beginning at 6 p.m. at the VVPOA Clubhouse at 4855 E Broken Saddle Drive. From Hwy 260 take Del Rio Drive or Western Drive east and follow the signs.Verde View Senior Apartments is co-hosting an event with NACOG Area Agency on Aging.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Larry Green

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, Saturday May 12, 8-11 am

Location: Larry Green Chevrolet, 2050 E Rodeo Dr., Cottonwood

P.E.O. Chapter EL, Cottonwood is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser to support its philanthropic projects, including grants, loans and scholarships helping women reach their educational goals.

Pancakes will be served with a sausage patty and juice or water. Coffee will also be available. $5.00 is the suggested donation for breakfast.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 240,000 active members.



Many thanks for the generous support of Larry Green Chevrolet.

Questions? Call Kate Baker @ 928-554-5417

Visit www.peointernational.org to learn more.



Addiction in Pregnancy

The Yavapai County Prenatal Care Team invites you to attend a conversation “Addiction and Pregnancy”. The conversation will take place on Thursday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two locations: the Prescott Board of Supervisors Board Room, 1015 Fair Street in Prescott and the Verde Room, 2nd Floor, Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex, 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

The conversation will focus on resources and assistance available to pregnant mothers with substance abuse use disorders and substance exposed newborns. Local experts will present information Adverse Childhood Experiences and how trauma affects life experiences.

The conversation will also focus on why pregnant woman are using drugs and the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding treatment for pregnant moms with substance use disorders in order to support healthy pregnancies.

If you are interested in being a part of this important conversation please RSVP to MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or matforce@cableone.net. Lunch will be provided.

American Legion Post 93 looking for new members

The American Legion is a home for Veterans and their families. You can become a part of this family by coming down and joining.

If you were in the Military or your father, mother, grandfather etc. you qualify to become a member. We offer so much and give so much back. We have lots of fun and do many types of events and fundraisers. Great food, music, what more can you ask for. For more information just come on over and check us out or call 928-567-6154. Can’t wait to meet you!

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.