Could Beaver Creek School go K-12?

RIMROCK – Last year, the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board began to explore ways to offer high school programming to its community’s students.

After spending the past several months soliciting information from the Verde Valley’s various school district superintendents, the school board will hold a 5 p.m. work session on Monday before its 6 p.m. regular meeting to discuss the data it has collected.

At this time, Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward said she is “not sure what our directions will be.”

Neither does the board. Which is the reason for Monday’s work session, so the board can begin to consider what data has been collected and when – or how – to move forward with expanding its curriculum to include the community’s high school students.

“Now that the board knows the statutes and options, and they can discuss these options,” Ward said. “We really need to hear from the board.”

As the Beaver Creek School Board considers the pros and cons of expanding its curriculum, it’s all about “strengthening the bonds for student achievement,” Ward said. “We can focus on our children’s preparedness for college. For us, doing everything we can do to help them along will strengthen them.”

Each year, Beaver Creek School Districts pays approximately $750,000 in tuition to send its community’s high school students to either Camp Verde, Mingus Union or Sedona-Red Rock high schools.

Even if the school board decides that it would like to offer high school courses, Ward said that this likely could not happen before the 2019-2020 school year.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its work session, and at 6 p.m., the board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Both meetings will be held on the Beaver Creek School District campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the May 14 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

