Obituary: Babetta Bownan

Babetta Bowman, 87, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



She was born in Jerome, Arizona, to the late Emil and Audrey Muller.



She moved to Camp Verde in 1955 and taught school for the Camp Verde School District until her retirement in 1996.





Babetta is survived by her twin brother, James Muller; her children, Guy Parker (Karen) of Joseph City, Arizona, Cristy Newcomb (Brent) of Tucson, Arizona, and Stephanie Bowman of Camp Verde, Arizona; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her granddaughter, Sydney, said, “She was the best!” We all agree. A memorial/celebration will be Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 10 a.m., at the deceased’s home in Camp Verde.





