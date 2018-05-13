Obituary: Emmanuel Encisco 1938-2018

Emmanuel Y. Encisco Jr, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Jan. 30, 1938, to the late Emmanuel and Carmen Encisco. Emmanuel was raised in Flagstaff with his three brothers and two sisters, and had a childhood that was filled with family and wonderful memories.

While attending Flagstaff High School, he met the love of his life, Mary, who he later married, after proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy. Over the course of their 57 years of marriage, they raised four children: JoAnn Encisco of Cottonwood, Manny Encisco of Paradise Valley, Josie Encisco Hammond (Dave) of Flagstaff and David Encisco of Paradise Valley.

They moved from Flagstaff to Cottonwood, in 1972 where they were active members of Immaculate Conception Church and St. Cecelia’s Mission. He was a Eucharist Minister for many years, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Emmanuel was a man of many talents: cook, baker, mechanic, handyman, electrician, plumber, welder, maintenance man, truck driver, and the list can go on and on.



After retiring as a mechanic for the City of Clarkdale, he stayed busy volunteering working with the elderly. Emmanuel was a friend to all, and never hesitated to help those in need, and always greeted you with his warm, infectious smile. He led a rich, full life that was filled with family, love, hard work and a dedication to God. Emmanuel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Emmanuel is preceded in death by his parents, and beloved wife.



He is survived by his siblings, Dolores Humlie of McMinnville, Oregon, Justino “Tino” Encisco (Sandy) of Cottonwood, Rebecca Ruiz of San Francisco, California, and Alfred “Fred” Encisco (Dolly) of Casa Grande; his four children, four grandsons, one grand-daughter, and his many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.