Obituary: Harold Boldin 1957-2018

Harold M. (Marty) Boldin, Jr., was born Dec. 24, 1957, as the first-born son of Harold M. “Harry” Boldin, Sr., and Althea Owens (Phoebe) Boldin, at Garfield Memorial Hospital, Washington, D.C.

He passed away at his residence in Cabo San Lucas, B.C., Mexico, on Sunday, April 8, 2018, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Marty is survived by his parents, Harold M. Boldin and Althea Boldin of Flagstaff, Arizona; Denise Boldin (Bartlett) of Page, Arizona; children, Samantha, Justice, Braedyn, Jordyn, Martin; and siblings Sharon (Mike) Rickner and Stephen (Nidia) Boldin, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Marty will be sorely missed by all who have known him. A memorial service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, Flagstaff, AZ, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, officiated by Pastor Jim Maynard, and followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com





