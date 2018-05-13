Obituary: Stanley Holt 1927-2018

Stanley Lawrence Holt was born in Glendale, California, Sept. 5, 1927; he passed away at home, May 8, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Stan grew up in the Los Angeles area, going to school in Eagle Rock, California.

Following high school graduation, he joined the Navy, becoming a seaman first class and serving time in the Philippines. After serving for two years during World War II, he was honorably discharged and then finished 2 years of college. Stan was living in Big Bear Lake, California, where he met the “Love of His Life” Helen Wilson.

They were married a short time later and shared their life together for 69½ years. They eventually moved to Banning, California, and opened a floor covering store, Pass Carpets, doing sales and installation. Stan loved tent camping, then later RV camping, traveling the United States and Canada. He retired to Cottonwood, Arizona, in early 1990 and spent much more time seeing our beautiful country.



Preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lawrence Holt; and a grandson, David Holt Kjorvestad. Survivors include his wife, Helen; a sister, Charlotte Valentine; daughter, Deborah Holt Kjorvestad (Wayne); seven grandchildren, Christopher (Carol) Kjorvestad, Joshua (Kasie) Kjorvestad, Amanda (Michael) Medina, Aleina (Joshua) Bishop, Lesley Kjorvestad, Shawna Holt, and Mason (Julianne) Holt. Also survived by 24 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, four nephews, and 1 niece.



A graveside service will be held at Cottonwood Cemetery (Veteran’s Section) at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 16, followed by a memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 E. Fir St., at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Cancer Research Organization. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.