53rd Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 19-20

It’s time for the 53rd Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour on May 19-20. This longest running tour in the state of Arizona promises a look at both the historic gems of this charming town and some recently renovated homes with modern touches. Tickets will be sold In Spook Hall, the original Arizona JCPenney building. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children. The first tickets will be sold at 9 a.m. and the final tickets each day will be sold at 3 p.m., leaving two hours for latecomers to get through the tour by 5 p.m. There is plenty of parking at the 300 level lot and a free shuttle bus will run continuously to bring you from the parking lot to Spook Hall.

This is a guided tour with transportation provided from home to home. The all-volunteer docents will explain the history and the fascinating stories behind each venue. There are plenty of steps and winding paths so the tour will not be handicapped accessible.

This year’s tour includes two homes that have been renovated in part by Tim McClellan for the new TV Show Boomtown Builders. This Jerome furniture designer and renovator has been featured on Ellen’s Design Challenge and has just updated The Baker’s House guest suite and 747 East Avenue, once Arizona’s longest running B&B and now owned by New York transplants who are putting their own touch on this charming cottage.

For the first time in many years, there are 4 homes that are close enough for guests to walk from place to place. Wear your comfortable shoes and get ready for some spectacular views, quirky Jerome architecture, interesting stories and a step back in time. The Anderson Home has a vast panoramic view looking north that is simply breathtaking. The Verde home has a ceiling that is sure to both puzzle and delight! The home of Katie Lee, Jerome legend and environmental activist will be open for the first time. This blue home on the main road into town has been willed to NAU. The university has generously allowed the public to take a look. There will be a special exhibit of Katie Lee memorabilia and history at the Mine Museum. Home tour wristbands will get you in for free.

A total of five homes and one public building will be on this year’s lineup. Plan to spend the entire day in Jerome. The tour will take 2 to 3 hours although you can go at your own pace and spend as much time at each venue as you wish. There will be water at each stop and refreshments at Haven United Methodist Church and Spook Hall.

After the tour, visit the unique shops of Jerome. Sample the excellent restaurants and perhaps even spend the night. Lovely accommodations fill up quickly on this popular weekend. For more information, contact The Jerome Chamber of Commerce at 928 634 2900 or visit jeromechamber.com for online tickets.