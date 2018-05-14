Bella Vita Ristorante offers live outdoor music five nights a week

Welcome stellar crooner Bobby Myhre, a fresh musical talent, to the Sedona music scene at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Myhre brings back the Big Band era with gusto each week.

Entertainer Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. A singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth, ensuring a pleasant evening for all.

Sammy Davis will perform at Bella Vita on Friday, May 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers.

Saturday, May 19, the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Dan Vega performs a mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

For information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the beautiful Sedona Pines Resort.