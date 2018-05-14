Film Festival presents ‘The Escape’ premiere May 18-23

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama “The Escape” — starring Gemma Arterton and Dominic Cooper — showing May 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A woman sets out to reclaim her life in this stirring, emotionally rich look at what it means to start over. Tara (Gemma Arterton), a housewife and mother in suburban London, is living a life that is no longer hers: it belongs to her loving but overworked, self-absorbed husband (Dominic Cooper), her young son and daughter and the numbing routine of housework and childcare.

Tara feels trapped in the role of a stay-at-home wife and mother and yearns for more fulfillment. She knows she should be happy and that everyone expects her to be, but this pressure is slowly destroying her and all she can think about is an escape.

In desperate need of a change, Tara one day makes a bold decision. Armed with a one-way ticket to Paris, she leaves everything behind to rediscover herself in a new city — but walking out on your life isn’t so simple.

Built around a remarkable central performance from Gemma Arterton, “The Escape” is a perceptive, deeply compassionate portrait of a woman on the rocky road to becoming herself.

“This film will hopefully get people talking about their life and what matters to them,” director Dominic Savage says. “It’s a good point of discussion, perhaps it will open couples up to talking about what they’re really feeling rather than bottling it up.”

Gemma Arterton adds, “If it can make people understand that maybe you don’t have to settle and that you can decide to change your life then that’s a good thing.”

“The Escape” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 18-23. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 18, 19 and 21; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22 and 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.