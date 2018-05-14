‘Marilyn Monroe’ and Parangello Players cast to assist Sedona Schools

The newest theater company in Sedona, Parangello Players, is a non-profit is aiming to support Sedona students and the arts community.

The company has been in existence since 1990 and moved their headquarters here last September. Their mission is to benefit communities through the arts, and their first Sedona fundraising project is to assist schools and students by providing character building skills for life through performing arts training this fall in Sedona Schools.

“The Plot To Steal JFK’s Coconut” is slated as Parangello Players first public Interactive Improvisational Mystery Show on May 26th at The Sedona Hub, 525 Posse Ground Rd.

They are currently fundraising by selling ads in the program to families and businesses in order to sponsor students for the Parangello Players Arts in Schools Program.

Advertising Packages are between $100 and $350 for ads, and can be purchased with or without tickets. $62.50 sponsors one student, and there are multiple sponsorship and ad sizes available. Ad copy deadline is May 21st.

Parangello will raise 25 percent of the cost for each student in the arts program, and has submitted a grant proposal to the City of Sedona to cover an additional 25 percent of the cost. Parents will pay 50 percent for their student to attend 24 classes by local internationally-known performing artists and instructors including Kaycee Cole, Shondra Jepperson, Maneesha McClure, Larry Rosenberg, Constance Patrick and more. More information about the school arts program is available on the website at www.parangelloplayers.com.

The Adult Improvisational Comedy Show at The Sedona Hub, 525 Posse Ground Rd., features Marilyn Monroe (played by founder Elyce Monet) who is hosting 1960’s celebrity guests on behalf of JFK. All are suspects in the plot to steal his prized coconut; the coconut that ultimately secured the rescue of Kennedy and his 11 men after the sinking of PT109. Marilyn Monroe is asking all guest attendees to assist her to solve the mystery and keep the coconut safe. All celebrities also entertain through song, dance, rap and improvisational interaction. Guests will submit their conclusive evidence to Marilyn at the end of the evening, and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 who solved the mystery.

Tickets (without sponsorship advertising in program) are $30 in advance online and $35 at the door. Purchase online at www.parangelloplayers.com