Something wicked this way comes: Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘Macbeth’ debuts in Sedona May 20

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s extraordinary new production of “Macbeth” makes its Sedona big-screen debut on Sunday, May 20.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition premiere of William Shakespeare’s renowned play from its home in Stratford-Upon-Avon. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Something wicked this way comes.”

Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on the path to murder.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s contemporary production of Shakespeare’s darkest psychological thriller marks both Christopher Eccleston’s RSC debut and the return of Niamh Cusack to the Company.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is one of the world’s best-known theatre ensembles. The Company focuses on works by Shakespeare, other renaissance dramatists and contemporary writers. The RSC is dedicated to attracting and inspiring the best artists both on stage and behind the scenes, to produce performances of the very highest standard. So, wherever you experience the RSC, you experience work that is made in Shakespeare’s hometown.

Shakespeare has been performed and celebrated in Stratford for centuries and the RSC has trained generations of the very best theatre makers since the Company was founded in 1961. The Royal Shakespeare Company pioneers contemporary approaches to Shakespeare’s plays, as well as staging the work of those who inspired him and the work of today’s playwrights.

“Macbeth” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.