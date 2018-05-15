Brian Armstrong finalist to become next Camp Verde Marshal

CAMP VERDE – Brian Armstrong is a finalist to become the Town of Camp Verde’s new chief of police, Town Manager Russ Martin announced Monday.

Armstrong, who has been interim marshal since late-October, is one of four candidates to replace Nancy Gardner, who resigned from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office on March 12.

Hired in June 2017 to become commander at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Armstrong came from Arizona Department of Transportation where he was lieutenant of the Enforcement Division.

Martin will also interview Randy Foster of Bloomfield, New Mexico; Jason Negron of South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania; and Scott Peters, a resident of Dallas, Texas.

Since 2014, Foster has been chief of the Bloomfield Police Department since 2014, and has also served with the Santa Fe County and Los Alamos County sheriff’s offices.

Negron has been captain of the South Whitehall Police Department, in South Whitehall Township, since 2015, where he has served in various capacities since 1999.

Currently, the executive director of Student Safety/Internal Compliance of Dallas County Schools, Peters previously served as police chief of Dallas County Schools following a stint as chief of the Wortham Police Department, Wortham Texas.

Thursday and Friday, the finalists will be available for a community meet and greet at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 9 a.m. Friday.

Thursday’s public event will be held at the Camp Verde Town Council Chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Room 106.

Friday morning’s gathering will be held in the Terra Cotta Room at the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.