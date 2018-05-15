Cottonwood man arrested for assaulting, stabbing landlords

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly attacking and stabbing his landlords.

A news release from Cottonwood PD Professional Standards Sergeant Monica Kuhlt stated police were called to the 100 block of East Cottonwood Street at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday for two victims reporting they had been stabbed by 43-year-old Cottonwood resident David Lee Stiles.

According to the news release, Stiles rents a trailer on the property of the victims and came over just moments before they called 911. They said Stiles rang the doorbell and when he was let in he attacked both occupants; choked, punched and stabbed them before fleeing back to his trailer. Both victims were transported to Verde Valley Medical Center.

According to Kuhlt, Stiles barricaded himself in his residence, refused to exit and threatened to have a shoot-out with the police. Verde Valley Regional SWAT Team was called along with negotiations officers. Prior to a search warrant being obtained to enter his residence, Stiles decided to come out. Stiles was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for injuries that he sustained during the fight with the victims.

Once Stiles was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A .45-caliber American Tactical 1911 handgun was seized from Stiles’ residence and the current condition of the victims are unknown but they did not sustain life-threatening injuries, said Kuhlt.

The reason for the attack is unclear, said Kuhlt.

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Dept.