Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers recognized by Sustainable Economic Development Initiative

VERDE VALLEY – Thursday, the Sustainable Economic Development Initiative – SEDI – will recognize more than a dozen of the state’s educators for their ability to incorporate into their lessons the principles of education for sustainability.

Two of those teachers happen to hail from the Verde Valley, and they will each receive $1,000 for being runners-up in SEDI’s Teacher Awards for Sustainable Curriculum.

Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School’s Lesley Lang will be recognized for her makerspace on creative recycling and Oak Creek School’s Kimberly Demoney for her project on soil and compost.

Sustainable Economic Development Initiative will recognize the teachers from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. May 17 at the 1899 Bar & Grill in Flagstaff, located at 307 W. Dupont Ave.

According to a press release from the Sustainable Economic Development Initiative, the Teacher Awards for Sustainable Curriculum are open to educators in Apache, Coconino, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai Counties and include kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to the press release, the purpose of the awards is to “recognize development and implementation of innovative educational approaches that instill in students the importance, value and practicality of local environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainability.”

A total of $18,000 in cash prizes will be given to the 14 educators, which includes Lang and Demoney. The press release stated that the cash awards will come from donors “who support education,” which include The NARBHA Institute, W.A. Franke School of Business, John Neville and Jawn McKinley, Linda Buchanan, and Wayne and Lynn Fox.

To learn more about Sustainable Economic Development Initiative, the teachers’ awards and the other economic programs, visit www.SEDInaz.org or contact Eric Marcus at 928-856-7000 for more information.

