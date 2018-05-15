Commentary: Good Things happening in Beaver Creek School District

The May 4-5 performances of the play Fractured Fairy Tales were a success. Our kids did a great job, the audience wowed. Thank you to Pam Zahnzinger, the actors, and the parents who assisted.

The sixth-grade class recently attended Camp Colton, a science camp in Flagstaff. They were exposed to a STEAM curriculum and outdoor education. Thank you to Micca Martinez and Jeff Clarke for attending camp along with our students.

Margee Cowan has been organizing and planning for our upcoming eighth-grade promotion, scheduled for 7 p.m. May 23. Although we are sad to see our students leave us, we can’t wait to see the great things our students will do as they enter high school.

Ron Franklin’s eighth-grade class visited the Arizona Capitol and saw where legislation takes place.

Cheryl Guth’s class has been busy preparing for their end of year play. Little Grunt and the Big Egg will be performed next week in Mrs. Guth’s classroom.

On May 11, Sheryl Winckler took her 21st Century students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grades to Xplorology, a SciTech EXPO for students to learn about STEAM concepts.

Karin Ward was honored as The Woman of the Year by the Prescott Area Leadership Inc. This is an honor which recognizes all of the great work Mrs. Ward has done in Yavapai County to serve her community.

All the staff is working toward a successful end to the very busy school year.

Ordering for next year is also enjoyable as we are forward thinking to the next school year!

Teachers return July 30. Students return Aug. 6. And the community Back to School BBQ is Aug. 2.

Registration is ongoing for next year in the front office. Please register early so we can plan for your students. The District is open from 8-4 Monday through Friday. Have a safe and fun summer.

-- Information provided by the Beaver Creek School District