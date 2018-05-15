Letter: Culture, heritage of Rockin River Ranch has been destroyed

Editor:

Last week I helped transport some of the last horses off of the Rockin River Ranch down Salt Mine Road in Camp Verde.

Arizona State Parks had decided all horses must go off this iconic ranch that has been a horse boarding and breeding facility for well over a quarter of a century.

Thank you Nature Conservancy and Arizona State Parks for destroying the culture and heritage of this famous old ranch.

Since it has been in the possession of State Parks, the beautiful green horse pastures are dying because the state is not irrigating them in this time of extreme drought, which I assume is their plan since they intend to turn these green pastures into RV parking sites.

Had this ranch been able to stay in private ownership it would have had owners that cared about the history and culture of this land much better than our so called “public land managers and their enviro group allies.”

Dana Schmidt

Camp Verde