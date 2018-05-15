McGuireville comes alive with Number 5

Antique tractors and engines along with rusty iron enthusiasts from across the state will converge on McGuireville to celebrate the 5th annual McGuireville, Memorial Day Tractor and Engine Show Saturday, May 26th, beginning at 9 a.m.



McGuireville will come alive with fun for the whole family including free tractor/hay rides along Dry Beaver Creek, antique & boutique shopping in the many stores and good things to eat. The avid tractor and engine collectors of the Arizona Flywheelers will display running engines and tractors to show off.

In honor of Memorial Day, the men and women of the Cornville American Legion Post #135 will be conducting a flag raising ceremony at 1 p.m, with a special guest appearance by USO star and the Verde Valley’s own Terrie Frankel, one of the Doublemint Twins.



McGuireville is located on the east side of I-17 at Exit 293.There will be free Lemonade at Gypsy Lane after the Flag Ceremony. The M bar Lazy B Chuckwagon will be showcasing cast iron cooking with a dutch oven peach cobbler cooking demonstration at Candy’s Creekside Cottage at 2 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Arizona Flywheelers, McGuireville Merchants Association and the Beaver Creek Kiwanis.