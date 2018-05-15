Obituary: Daniel Luna 1930-2018

Daniel “Sisto” Luna, 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on Thursday, May 10, 2018. He was born on July 21, 1930, in Clarkdale, Arizona, to Daniel and Antonia Luna.



Daniel attended Clarkdale schools for 12 years then went on to learn and become a machinist and received his certificate.

He served his country during the Korean War as Staff Sergeant E-6 in the Army. He received the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan) with cluster, the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. Daniel worked as a machinist/foreman for Bell Helmets in Norwalk, California, and was a part-time musician and piano teacher. In the early days, 1946-1948, he played in bands around the Verde Valley.



Daniel loved being a family man, patriotism, playing the piano, music, tinkering with cars, playing cards (mostly poker) and family picnics.



Daniel was preceded in death by sisters, Esperranza Rosalez and Socorro Soto; and brother, Luis Y. Luna. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martina “Tina”; sons, David Fischer (Rose Ellen) of Payson, Robert Luna (Angelina) of Clarkdale and Arthur Luna of Highland, California; daughters, Theresa McCullough of Del City, Oklahoma, Rebecca Young (Carl) of Anaheim Hills, California and Margie Evarts (Troy) of Ervine, Californai; brother, Jesus “Chuy” Luna of Glendale, Arizona; brother-in-law, Joe “Chepo” Rosalez of Ajo, Arizona; sister-in-law, Theresa Luna of Ajo, Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation and Rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Thursday, May 17. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Friday, May 18, at 11 a.m.

