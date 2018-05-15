Obituary: Margaret Mieth 1959-2018

Margaret “Mickey” Mieth died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday April 21, 2018, after her battle with lung cancer.

Mickey was born in Rushville, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 1959.





Mickey lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area before moving with her sister, Denise Fox, and mother, Delia Love, to Southern California and settling in San Diego. She would remain in the San Diego area, raising her three children in Escondido.

In 2007, she relocated to Camp Verde, Arizona,, with her second husband, Rob Mieth. Mickey was quick to make friends and loved by those who met her. She had a great sense of humor and truly cared for those around her. Mickey is already deeply missed, but she will remain forever in our hearts.





Mickey is survived by her husband, Rob Mieth; her children, Robert (Lorane), Matthew (Nieves and Lesly) and Megan (Alex); her sister, Denise (Bill); her niece, Felicity (Richard, Dylan and Aiden); her nephew, Josh (Angela and Kennedy); her stepdaughters, Shayne and Jodie (Jaiden) and Brian (Alyssa, Madden and Harper); and her two dogs, Harley and Joe.





In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Valley View Care located in Cottonwood, Arizona. The URL is https://nahealth.com/valley-view-care/donating-valley-view-care.





